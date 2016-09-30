Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)
CNL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.16CAD
9:00pm BST
3.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.64%)
$0.02 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.14
$3.14
Open
$3.12
$3.12
Day's High
$3.16
$3.16
Day's Low
$3.10
$3.10
Volume
183,294
183,294
Avg. Vol
547,224
547,224
52-wk High
$5.75
$5.75
52-wk Low
$2.62
$2.62
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Leon Teicher Grauman
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mateo Villegas
|2016
|President
|
Ari Sussman
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Paul Begin
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Donald Gray
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
