CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)

CNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.13EUR
3:24pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€20.02
Open
€20.00
Day's High
€20.14
Day's Low
€20.00
Volume
64,624
Avg. Vol
345,204
52-wk High
€21.38
52-wk Low
€15.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Paul Faugere

60 2012 Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director

Frederic Lavenir

57 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Antoine Lissowski

61 2012 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Member of the Executive Committee

Yves Couturier

71 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Head of the Open Model Business Unit, Head of the Social Protection and Services Business Unit

Xavier Larnaudie-Eiffel

59 2007 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Operations, Development and Partnerships, Member of the Executive Committee
CNP Assurances SA News

