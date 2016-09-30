CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)
CNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.13EUR
3:24pm BST
20.13EUR
3:24pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.11 (+0.55%)
€0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€20.02
€20.02
Open
€20.00
€20.00
Day's High
€20.14
€20.14
Day's Low
€20.00
€20.00
Volume
64,624
64,624
Avg. Vol
345,204
345,204
52-wk High
€21.38
€21.38
52-wk Low
€15.25
€15.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Paul Faugere
|60
|2012
|Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director
|
Frederic Lavenir
|57
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Antoine Lissowski
|61
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Yves Couturier
|71
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Head of the Open Model Business Unit, Head of the Social Protection and Services Business Unit
|
Xavier Larnaudie-Eiffel
|59
|2007
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Operations, Development and Partnerships, Member of the Executive Committee
