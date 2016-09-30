Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)
CNQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
41.14CAD
9:00pm BST
41.14CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.56 (-1.34%)
$-0.56 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
$41.70
$41.70
Open
$41.79
$41.79
Day's High
$42.10
$42.10
Day's Low
$41.12
$41.12
Volume
1,632,277
1,632,277
Avg. Vol
2,314,728
2,314,728
52-wk High
$46.74
$46.74
52-wk Low
$35.90
$35.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norman Edwards
|57
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Steve Laut
|59
|2006
|President, Director
|
Corey Bieber
|53
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Tim McKay
|55
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Darren Fichter
|46
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Canadian Conventional
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as declines in Eldorado, energy offset financials' gains
- South Africa expects to renew Total's offshore exploration right
- UPDATE 1-South Africa expects to renew Total's offshore exploration right
- RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
- GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt