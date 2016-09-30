Edition:
United Kingdom

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)

CNQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

41.14CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.56 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
$41.70
Open
$41.79
Day's High
$42.10
Day's Low
$41.12
Volume
1,632,277
Avg. Vol
2,314,728
52-wk High
$46.74
52-wk Low
$35.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Norman Edwards

57 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board

Steve Laut

59 2006 President, Director

Corey Bieber

53 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

Tim McKay

55 2014 Chief Operating Officer

Darren Fichter

46 2016 Executive Vice President - Canadian Conventional
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd News

