Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO)
CNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
103.45CAD
9:00pm BST
103.45CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.47 (+0.46%)
$0.47 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$102.98
$102.98
Open
$103.07
$103.07
Day's High
$103.91
$103.91
Day's Low
$102.91
$102.91
Volume
727,686
727,686
Avg. Vol
1,202,711
1,202,711
52-wk High
$108.64
$108.64
52-wk Low
$82.85
$82.85
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Pace
|62
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Luc Jobin
|58
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ghislain Houle
|52
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Russell Hiscock
|2008
|President and Chief Executive Officer - CN Investment Division
|
Michael Cory
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
- CN train derails in Alberta, releases small amount of crude
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX near eight-month high on broad-based gains
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX grinds higher as banks lift, energy retreats
- RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
- GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt