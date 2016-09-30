Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)
CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
279.90INR
10:29am BST
279.90INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.00 (+1.08%)
Rs3.00 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs276.90
Rs276.90
Open
Rs275.65
Rs275.65
Day's High
Rs280.00
Rs280.00
Day's Low
Rs272.65
Rs272.65
Volume
140,464
140,464
Avg. Vol
359,586
359,586
52-wk High
Rs314.00
Rs314.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.45
Rs154.45
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sajjan Bhajanka
|63
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Hari Agarwal
|2017
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board,
|
Arun Julasaria
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sundeep Jhunjhunwala
|2013
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
Sanjay Agarwal
|53
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director