Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)
COAL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
290.00INR
11:09am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs289.95
Open
Rs292.00
Day's High
Rs292.00
Day's Low
Rs288.10
Volume
104,843
Avg. Vol
500,418
52-wk High
Rs337.30
52-wk Low
Rs234.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gopal Singh
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Chandan Dey
|58
|2015
|Director - Finance
|
M. Viswanathan
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. Mohan Das
|60
|2007
|Director - Personnel & Industrial Relations, Executive Director
|
Reena Puri
|2017
|Part Time Official Director
