Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)
COFB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
107.45EUR
10:04am BST
107.45EUR
10:04am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.05%)
€0.05 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€107.40
€107.40
Open
€107.15
€107.15
Day's High
€107.55
€107.55
Day's Low
€107.15
€107.15
Volume
4,112
4,112
Avg. Vol
28,571
28,571
52-wk High
€115.45
€115.45
52-wk Low
€101.55
€101.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacques van Rijckevorsel
|67
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jean-Edouard Carbonnelle
|64
|2012
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jerome Descamps
|50
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Xavier Denis
|45
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Francoise Roels
|56
|2007
|Secretary General & Group Counsel, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces new acquisition in Germany
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo H1 net result from core activities - group share up at 3.25 euros/share
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires three medical office buildings in the Netherlands
- BRIEF-New acquisition in Germany for Cofinimmo
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer