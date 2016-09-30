Edition:
United Kingdom

Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)

COFB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

107.45EUR
10:04am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€107.40
Open
€107.15
Day's High
€107.55
Day's Low
€107.15
Volume
4,112
Avg. Vol
28,571
52-wk High
€115.45
52-wk Low
€101.55

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacques van Rijckevorsel

67 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

Jean-Edouard Carbonnelle

64 2012 Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jerome Descamps

50 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee

Xavier Denis

45 Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Francoise Roels

56 2007 Secretary General & Group Counsel, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Cofinimmo SA News

» More COFB.BR News