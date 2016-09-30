Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)
COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,865.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
3,865.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.13%)
5.00 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
3,860.00
3,860.00
Open
3,860.00
3,860.00
Day's High
3,910.00
3,910.00
Day's Low
3,860.00
3,860.00
Volume
152,437
152,437
Avg. Vol
477,950
477,950
52-wk High
5,100.00
5,100.00
52-wk Low
3,387.00
3,387.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Santie Botha
|52
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chris van der Merwe
|49
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Bernardt van der Linde
|34
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Andries Greyling
|42
|Chief Operating Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director
|
Hendrik Louw
|44
|2012
|Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director
