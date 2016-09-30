Edition:
Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)

COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,865.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
3,860.00
Open
3,860.00
Day's High
3,910.00
Day's Low
3,860.00
Volume
152,437
Avg. Vol
477,950
52-wk High
5,100.00
52-wk Low
3,387.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Santie Botha

52 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Chris van der Merwe

49 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Bernardt van der Linde

34 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Andries Greyling

42 Chief Operating Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director

Hendrik Louw

44 2012 Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director
Curro Holdings Ltd News

