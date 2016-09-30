Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS)
COKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
267.90INR
10:29am BST
267.90INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.07%)
Rs0.20 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs267.70
Rs267.70
Open
Rs268.80
Rs268.80
Day's High
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
Day's Low
Rs266.15
Rs266.15
Volume
244,673
244,673
Avg. Vol
292,915
292,915
52-wk High
Rs305.60
Rs305.60
52-wk Low
Rs157.60
Rs157.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Good
|81
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anil Khandelwal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Urrshila Kerkar
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Rashmi Jain
|2010
|Company Secretary
|
Ajay Kerkar
|2010
|Non-Executive Director