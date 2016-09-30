Edition:
United Kingdom

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)

COLR.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

44.61EUR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.19 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€44.79
Open
€44.71
Day's High
€44.94
Day's Low
€44.54
Volume
54,336
Avg. Vol
281,716
52-wk High
€50.37
52-wk Low
€42.94

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jef Colruyt

2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director, representing Anima NV, Chairman of the Colruyt Group Directorate and of the Future Board, Chief Operating Officer Services

Marc Hofman

59 2013 Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Chief Financial Officer

Dirk Berteloot

2011 Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of DreamLand, DreamBaby and ColliShop

Dries Colpaert

Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager Colruyt France and Foodservice

Dirk Depoorter

2011 Member of Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of Retail Partners
