Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)
COLR.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
44.61EUR
10:06am BST
44.61EUR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.19 (-0.41%)
€-0.19 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€44.79
€44.79
Open
€44.71
€44.71
Day's High
€44.94
€44.94
Day's Low
€44.54
€44.54
Volume
54,336
54,336
Avg. Vol
281,716
281,716
52-wk High
€50.37
€50.37
52-wk Low
€42.94
€42.94
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jef Colruyt
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director, representing Anima NV, Chairman of the Colruyt Group Directorate and of the Future Board, Chief Operating Officer Services
|
Marc Hofman
|59
|2013
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Chief Financial Officer
|
Dirk Berteloot
|2011
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of DreamLand, DreamBaby and ColliShop
|
Dries Colpaert
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager Colruyt France and Foodservice
|
Dirk Depoorter
|2011
|Member of Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of Retail Partners
