Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)
COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
77.50EGP
1:29pm BST
77.50EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.10 (-0.13%)
£-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
£77.60
£77.60
Open
£77.75
£77.75
Day's High
£78.51
£78.51
Day's Low
£77.00
£77.00
Volume
828,693
828,693
Avg. Vol
1,010,924
1,010,924
52-wk High
£88.80
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19
£51.19
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hisham Ezz Al Arab
|2002
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director
|
Hussein Abaza
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board
|
Ahmad Issa
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Consumer Banking
|
Sherin Hamed
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Institutional Banking
|
Rafiq Madkour
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Institutional Banking
