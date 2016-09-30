Edition:
United Kingdom

Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)

COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

77.50EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
£77.60
Open
£77.75
Day's High
£78.51
Day's Low
£77.00
Volume
828,693
Avg. Vol
1,010,924
52-wk High
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hisham Ezz Al Arab

2002 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director

Hussein Abaza

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board

Ahmad Issa

2017 Chief Executive Officer - Consumer Banking

Sherin Hamed

2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Institutional Banking

Rafiq Madkour

2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Institutional Banking
Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE News

