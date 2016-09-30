Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)
CORF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
516.25INR
10:30am BST
516.25INR
10:30am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.45 (+3.29%)
Rs16.45 (+3.29%)
Prev Close
Rs499.80
Rs499.80
Open
Rs505.90
Rs505.90
Day's High
Rs531.30
Rs531.30
Day's Low
Rs505.00
Rs505.00
Volume
698,594
698,594
Avg. Vol
184,370
184,370
52-wk High
Rs531.30
Rs531.30
52-wk Low
Rs229.00
Rs229.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Ravichandran
|58
|2011
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
S. Sankarasubramanian
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Amir ALVI
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head Manufacturing (Fertilisers)
|
Arun George
|49
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head – Business (SSP)
|
P. Gopalakrishna
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Specility Nutrients & Business Development