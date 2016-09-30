Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)
CP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
223.98CAD
9:00pm BST
223.98CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.18 (-0.08%)
$-0.18 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$224.16
$224.16
Open
$224.01
$224.01
Day's High
$225.15
$225.15
Day's Low
$223.27
$223.27
Volume
235,881
235,881
Avg. Vol
344,433
344,433
52-wk High
$225.59
$225.59
52-wk Low
$186.21
$186.21
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Reardon
|71
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Creel
|48
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Nadeem Velani
|45
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Robert Johnson
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Operations
|
Laird Pitz
|71
|2014
|Chief Risk Officer, Vice President