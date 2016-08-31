Capita PLC (CPI.L)
CPI.L on London Stock Exchange
524.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
524.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.50 (-1.04%)
-5.50 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
530.00
530.00
Open
527.50
527.50
Day's High
532.50
532.50
Day's Low
522.50
522.50
Volume
1,601,565
1,601,565
Avg. Vol
2,486,022
2,486,022
52-wk High
721.00
721.00
52-wk Low
431.30
431.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Powell
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nick Greatorex
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Vic Gysin
|2016
|Executive Director, Group Operations & Performance Director
|
Chris Sellers
|2017
|Executive Director, Group Business Development Director
|
Francesca Todd
|2014
|Company Secretary
