Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,730.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
92,730.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
-173.00 (-0.19%)
-173.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
92,903.00
92,903.00
Open
92,903.00
92,903.00
Day's High
93,243.00
93,243.00
Day's Low
92,124.00
92,124.00
Volume
56,701
56,701
Avg. Vol
169,144
169,144
52-wk High
95,876.00
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
62,624.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Riaan Stassen
|63
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gerhardus Fourie
|53
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andre du Plessis
|55
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nkosana Mashiya
|41
|2016
|Executive Director, Executive - Risk Management
|
Jacobus Carstens
|48
|Executive - Credit
- Australia's CBA set to launch TymeDigital online bank in South Africa
- UPDATE 1-South African bank Capitec looks to bolster market share
- South Africa's Capitec posts 17 pct rise in H1 profit
- BRIEF-Capitec Bank sees half-year HEPS up between 15 pct-18 pct
- The budget bank rattling South Africa's financial sector