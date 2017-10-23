CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA (CPRE3.SA)
CPRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.90BRL
23 Oct 2017
13.90BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.90
R$ 13.90
Open
R$ 13.75
R$ 13.75
Day's High
R$ 14.10
R$ 14.10
Day's Low
R$ 13.34
R$ 13.34
Volume
31,900
31,900
Avg. Vol
322,563
322,563
52-wk High
R$ 14.10
R$ 14.10
52-wk Low
R$ 10.90
R$ 10.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wilson Pinto Ferreira
|Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Wilson Ribeiro
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Pedro Jose Ferreira de Oliveira
|Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Tarciso Borin
|Chief Sustainability Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Alessandro Gregori
|Chief New Business Officer, Member of the Executive Board