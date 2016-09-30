Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)
CPX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
25.46CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$25.41
Open
$25.44
Day's High
$25.59
Day's Low
$25.36
Volume
139,257
Avg. Vol
214,037
52-wk High
$26.51
52-wk Low
$19.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Lowry
|66
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Vaasjo
|62
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bryan DeNeve
|52
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
B. Kathryn Chisholm
|54
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Legal and External Relations, Corporate Secretary
|
Darcy Trufyn
|62
|2012
|Senior Vice President - Operations, Engineering and Construction
- BRIEF-CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING
- BRIEF-Capital Power secures long-term contract for its 99 megawatt New Frontier Wind Project
- BRIEF-Capital Power announces $125 mln offering of 5.75% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares
- BRIEF-Capital Power reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27