Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)
CRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
342.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.10 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
Rs334.90
Open
Rs336.00
Day's High
Rs344.80
Day's Low
Rs331.15
Volume
418,965
Avg. Vol
114,884
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs233.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Meenakshi Murugappan
|61
|2004
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sridharan Rangarajan
|49
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
N. Ananthaseshan
|51
|2014
|President - Abrasives
|
R. Rajagopalan
|55
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Refractories & Prodorite
|
M. Muthiah
|54
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Human Resources