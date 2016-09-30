CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)
CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,399.50INR
10:32am BST
1,399.50INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.85 (+0.71%)
Rs9.85 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,389.65
Rs1,389.65
Open
Rs1,407.00
Rs1,407.00
Day's High
Rs1,410.00
Rs1,410.00
Day's Low
Rs1,393.75
Rs1,393.75
Volume
110,719
110,719
Avg. Vol
52,011
52,011
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55
Rs1,189.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Mainak
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Rajesh Mokashi
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Mahendra Naik
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Kumar
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Mehul Pandya
|2017
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
- BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd
- BRIEF-India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE
- BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises