CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)
CRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.95CAD
8:59pm BST
2.95CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.51%)
$-0.01 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$2.96
$2.96
Open
$3.00
$3.00
Day's High
$3.03
$3.03
Day's Low
$2.93
$2.93
Volume
129,764
129,764
Avg. Vol
450,660
450,660
52-wk High
$12.35
$12.35
52-wk Low
$2.63
$2.63
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Holler
|63
|2005
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Edward Wright
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Richard Bear
|48
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jay Kreger
|2016
|President of CRH Anesthesia Management
|
David Johnson
|2010
|Independent Director
- BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln
- BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado
- BRIEF-CRH Medical quarterly revenue C$22.06 mln vs C$16.59 mln
- BRIEF-CRH Medical reports majority purchase of anesthesia practice in West Florida
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains