Edition:
United Kingdom

Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

CRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

999.00ZAc
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
1,000.00
Open
985.00
Day's High
1,000.00
Day's Low
977.00
Volume
108,699
Avg. Vol
129,570
52-wk High
1,085.00
52-wk Low
851.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hugh Scott-Barrett

58 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Lawrence Hutchings

2017 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Charles Staveley

2008 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Stuart Wetherly

2014 Company Secretary

Wessel Hamman

2015 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Capital & Regional PLC News

Market Views