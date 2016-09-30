Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)
CRR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.50CAD
9:00pm BST
13.50CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.22%)
$-0.03 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$13.53
$13.53
Open
$13.49
$13.49
Day's High
$13.54
$13.54
Day's Low
$13.47
$13.47
Volume
139,013
139,013
Avg. Vol
108,843
108,843
52-wk High
$14.91
$14.91
52-wk Low
$13.02
$13.02
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Frank Sobey
|64
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Donald Clow
|55
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Glenn Hynes
|54
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary
|
John Barnoski
|44
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Corporate Development
|
Trevor Lee
|49
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Western Canada
- BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall
- BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items
- BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces acquisition of additional mixed use development site in Toronto
- BRIEF-Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust says exercised right to redeem 5.00% Series D Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures
- BRIEF-Crombie REIT appoints Debra Hess to board of trustees