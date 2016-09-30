Edition:
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)

CRR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.50CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$13.53
Open
$13.49
Day's High
$13.54
Day's Low
$13.47
Volume
139,013
Avg. Vol
108,843
52-wk High
$14.91
52-wk Low
$13.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Frank Sobey

64 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Donald Clow

55 2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Glenn Hynes

54 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary

John Barnoski

44 2016 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development

Trevor Lee

49 2016 Senior Vice President - Western Canada
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust News

