CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)
CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,778.50INR
10:31am BST
1,778.50INR
10:31am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+0.20%)
Rs3.60 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,774.90
Rs1,774.90
Open
Rs1,786.00
Rs1,786.00
Day's High
Rs1,793.85
Rs1,793.85
Day's Low
Rs1,776.30
Rs1,776.30
Volume
42,522
42,522
Avg. Vol
19,817
19,817
52-wk High
Rs2,334.90
Rs2,334.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,766.00
Rs1,766.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Peterson
|58
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashu Suyash
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Amish Mehta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Stephane Besson
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Coalition
|
Sameer Bhatia
|2012
|President - CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory
- BRIEF-Crisil approves payment of dividend of 6 rupees/share
- BRIEF-India's Crisil June qtr consol profit rises
- India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 percent stake in rival CARE for $68 million
- India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 pct stake in rival CARE for $68 mln
- BRIEF-India's Crisil buys 8.9 pct stake in Care Ratings