Edition:
United Kingdom

Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)

CS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.56CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$1.55
Open
$1.57
Day's High
$1.57
Day's Low
$1.54
Volume
255,738
Avg. Vol
1,012,359
52-wk High
$1.81
52-wk Low
$0.74

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

George Brack

55 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Darren Pylot

49 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

D. James Slattery

58 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Gregg Bush

57 2010 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President

Brad Mercer

57 2013 Senior Vice President - Exploration
» More People

Capstone Mining Corp News

» More CS.TO News