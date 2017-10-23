Edition:
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio (CSAN3.SA)

CSAN3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

38.13BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.37 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
R$ 38.50
Open
R$ 38.60
Day's High
R$ 39.12
Day's Low
R$ 37.96
Volume
1,473,500
Avg. Vol
1,167,313
52-wk High
R$ 43.63
52-wk Low
R$ 29.91

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello

67 2009 Chairman of the Board

Mario Augusto da Silva

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Marcos Marinho Lutz

47 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela

55 2008 Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Paula Kovarsky

2016 Director of Investor Relations
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio News

