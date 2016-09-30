Cashbuild Ltd (CSBJ.J)
CSBJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
37,992.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
37,992.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
103.00 (+0.27%)
103.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
37,889.00
37,889.00
Open
37,110.00
37,110.00
Day's High
38,342.00
38,342.00
Day's Low
37,001.00
37,001.00
Volume
28,302
28,302
Avg. Vol
20,169
20,169
52-wk High
42,617.00
42,617.00
52-wk Low
32,100.00
32,100.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
I. Fourie
|69
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Werner de Jager
|45
|2012
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
A. Etienne Prowse
|52
|2011
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
G Mead
|General Manager - Finance
|
Shane Thoresson
|53
|2007
|Operations Director, Executive Director