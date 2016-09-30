Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH_u.TO)
CSH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.52CAD
9:00pm BST
15.52CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.31 (+2.04%)
$0.31 (+2.04%)
Prev Close
$15.21
$15.21
Open
$15.26
$15.26
Day's High
$15.56
$15.56
Day's Low
$15.21
$15.21
Volume
225,473
225,473
Avg. Vol
214,065
214,065
52-wk High
$16.50
$16.50
52-wk Low
$13.76
$13.76
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Harris
|72
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
W. Binions
|61
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Vlad Volodarski
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investment Officer
|
Karen Sullivan
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Sheri Chateauvert
|2013
|Chief Administrative Officer
- BRIEF-Chartwell announces second quarter 2017 results
- BRIEF-Chartwell announces issuance of $200 mln of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures
- BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln
- BRIEF-Chartwell to buy portfolio of three retirement residences in Ontario for $121 mln
