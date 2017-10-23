Edition:
United Kingdom

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG (CSMG3.SA)

CSMG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

41.09BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.84 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 41.93
Open
R$ 42.31
Day's High
R$ 42.31
Day's Low
R$ 40.66
Volume
672,400
Avg. Vol
550,041
52-wk High
R$ 55.47
52-wk Low
R$ 28.57

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira

60 Chairman

Sinara Inacio Meireles Chenna

50 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman

Edson Machado Monteiro

62 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Alex Moura de Souza Aguiar

55 2016 Chief Technical and Expansion Officer

Antonio Cesar Pires de Miranda

50 2015 Vice President
» More People

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG News