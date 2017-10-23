Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG (CSMG3.SA)
CSMG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
41.09BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.84 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 41.93
Open
R$ 42.31
Day's High
R$ 42.31
Day's Low
R$ 40.66
Volume
672,400
Avg. Vol
550,041
52-wk High
R$ 55.47
52-wk Low
R$ 28.57
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira
|60
|Chairman
|
Sinara Inacio Meireles Chenna
|50
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman
|
Edson Machado Monteiro
|62
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Alex Moura de Souza Aguiar
|55
|2016
|Chief Technical and Expansion Officer
|
Antonio Cesar Pires de Miranda
|50
|2015
|Vice President