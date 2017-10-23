Edition:
United Kingdom

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA)

CSNA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

9.84BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.32 (-3.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.16
Open
R$ 10.25
Day's High
R$ 10.30
Day's Low
R$ 9.80
Volume
6,195,100
Avg. Vol
8,490,939
52-wk High
R$ 13.42
52-wk Low
R$ 5.97

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Benjamin Steinbruch

63 2008 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Luis Fernando Barbosa Martinez

52 2011 Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

David Moise Salama

49 2015 Executive Officer, IR Contact Officer

Fabio Eduardo de Pieri Spina

43 2015 Executive Officer, Legal area

Pedro Quariguasi

50 2016 Executive Officer, Strategic Business Area
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional News

