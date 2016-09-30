Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSWa.TO)
CSWa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.00CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.10 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$21.90
Open
$21.90
Day's High
$22.00
Day's Low
$21.90
Volume
1,113
Avg. Vol
7,555
52-wk High
$24.59
52-wk Low
$20.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George McCarthy
|77
|1999
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
R. Patrick O'Driscoll
|54
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Antonio Sanchez
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director
|
Marc Valencia
|2010
|Vice President - Public Affairs, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
|
Stephane Cote
|2013
|Vice President - Sales
- BRIEF-Corby Spirit and Wine extends closing date of the acquisition of the Foreign Affair Winery
- BRIEF-Corby Spirit and Wine to buy Foreign Affair Winery for $6.2 mln
- CANADA STOCKS-Rising oil prices lift TSX futures
- BRIEF-Corby Spirit and Wine fourth qtr earnings per share C$0.30
- BRIEF-Corby Spirit and Wine Q3 earnings per share $0.12