Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (CTCa.TO)

CTCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

158.37CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.49 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$157.88
Open
$158.15
Day's High
$159.45
Day's Low
$157.90
Volume
95,025
Avg. Vol
220,573
52-wk High
$171.91
52-wk Low
$128.12

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Maureen Sabia

2007 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stephen Wetmore

2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Dean McCann

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Gregory Craig

2016 President, Canadian Tire Financial Services

Duncan Fulton

2016 President - FGL Sports
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd News

