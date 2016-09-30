Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (CTCa.TO)
CTCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
158.37CAD
9:00pm BST
158.37CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.49 (+0.31%)
$0.49 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$157.88
$157.88
Open
$158.15
$158.15
Day's High
$159.45
$159.45
Day's Low
$157.90
$157.90
Volume
95,025
95,025
Avg. Vol
220,573
220,573
52-wk High
$171.91
$171.91
52-wk Low
$128.12
$128.12
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maureen Sabia
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Wetmore
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Dean McCann
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Gregory Craig
|2016
|President, Canadian Tire Financial Services
|
Duncan Fulton
|2016
|President - FGL Sports
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 1-month low on N. Korea tensions, lower oil prices
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as investors flee riskier assets; gold gains
- UPDATE 2-Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit beats estimates
- BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q2 earnings per share c$2.81
- Retailer Canadian Tire reports 8.8 pct rise in profit