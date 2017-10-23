ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)
CTEC.L on London Stock Exchange
213.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
213.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
213.00
213.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
7,152,486
7,152,486
52-wk High
349.10
349.10
52-wk Low
191.20
191.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Gent
|68
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Moraviec
|58
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Steve Holliday
|60
|Senior Independent Non-executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Nigel Clerkin
|43
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Frank Schulkes
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer - Designate
- FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- UPDATE 1-FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- FTSE flirts with record levels as miners, banks boost
- FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading