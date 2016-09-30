Edition:
United Kingdom

Cominar REIT (CUF_u.TO)

CUF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.15CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
$14.05
Open
$14.06
Day's High
$14.20
Day's Low
$14.06
Volume
397,086
Avg. Vol
512,892
52-wk High
$15.62
52-wk Low
$11.84

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel Dallaire

55 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Sylvain Cossette

2015 President, Chief Operating Officer

Gilles Hamel

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Alain Dallaire

47 2014 Executive Vice President - Operations and Asset Management, Non-Independent Trustee

Todd Bechard

2015 Executive Vice President - Acquisitions
Cominar REIT News

