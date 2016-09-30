Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)
CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
895.45INR
10:32am BST
895.45INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.75 (-0.31%)
Rs-2.75 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs898.20
Rs898.20
Open
Rs905.00
Rs905.00
Day's High
Rs908.80
Rs908.80
Day's Low
Rs892.75
Rs892.75
Volume
162,664
162,664
Avg. Vol
283,575
283,575
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55
Rs747.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anant Talaulicar
|55
|2003
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sandeep Sinha
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
K. Venkata Ramana
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Norbert Nusterer
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Antonio Leitao
|51
|2012
|Non-Executive Director