Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)

CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

895.45INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.75 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs898.20
Open
Rs905.00
Day's High
Rs908.80
Day's Low
Rs892.75
Volume
162,664
Avg. Vol
283,575
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anant Talaulicar

55 2003 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sandeep Sinha

2015 Chief Operating Officer

K. Venkata Ramana

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Norbert Nusterer

2016 Additional Director

Antonio Leitao

51 2012 Non-Executive Director
