Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)
CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
817.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-2.74%)
Prev Close
840.00
Open
828.00
Day's High
844.00
Day's Low
817.00
Volume
3,288
Avg. Vol
889,999
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chris Otto
|67
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pieter Louw
|47
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jannie Durand
|50
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
Aevz Botha
|59
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Rudi Jansen
|47
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director