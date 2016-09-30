Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)
CWB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
34.08CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Robert Phillips
|66
|2016
|Independent Chairman of the Board
Christopher Fowler
|57
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Carolyn Graham
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
H. Bogac Ozdemir
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
Kelly Blackett
|2013
|Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of U.S. payrolls data
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches 3-week high on commodities rally, TD earnings beat
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as TD rallies on strong beat, GDP tops forecast
- BRIEF-Computershare to buy Canadian Western Trust's Exempt Market Securities business
- BRIEF-Canadian Western Trust Co to exit exempt market securities business line