Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)
CWD.L on London Stock Exchange
122.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
122.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
122.25
122.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
440,999
440,999
52-wk High
231.97
231.97
52-wk Low
105.25
105.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Long
|64
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alison Platt
|53
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Watson
|2014
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Himanshu Raja
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Creffield
|2015
|Managing Director - Business to Business
