Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)
CWK.L on London Stock Exchange
3,025.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,025.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,025.00
3,025.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
60,176
60,176
52-wk High
3,103.00
3,103.00
52-wk Low
2,092.35
2,092.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Davey
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Adam Couch
|2012
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
J. Mark Bottomley
|2009
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jim Brisby
|2014
|Executive Director, Commercial Director
|
Malcolm Windeatt
|2007
|Company Secretary
- What do today's updates mean for HICL Infrastructure company limited, Cranswick plc and Hammerson plc?
- 5 stocks I'd buy and hold for the long term
- Should you buy Kingfisher plc, Cranswick plc, AA plc and Homeserve plc following today's news?
- Will Cranswick plc And Greggs plc Beat Tesco PLC This Year?
- Are Vodafone Group plc, Cranswick plc And Bellway plc 'Screaming Buys'?
- Beat The Index With BP plc, Cranswick plc & Auto Trader Group PLC!