CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)
CYBGC.L on London Stock Exchange
311.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
311.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
311.90
311.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,386,909
1,386,909
52-wk High
315.40
315.40
52-wk Low
257.10
257.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Pettigrew
|59
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Duffy
|53
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ian Smith
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Debbie Crosbie
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Thundercliffe
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 million pounds fund for small companies
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 mln stg fund for small companies
- UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 billion takeover by FirstRand
- UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
- Oil, financials get European shares off to firm start in August