Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)
CYIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
560.00INR
10:33am BST
560.00INR
10:33am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs18.90 (+3.49%)
Rs18.90 (+3.49%)
Prev Close
Rs541.10
Rs541.10
Open
Rs537.80
Rs537.80
Day's High
Rs565.00
Rs565.00
Day's Low
Rs537.80
Rs537.80
Volume
242,255
242,255
Avg. Vol
300,522
300,522
52-wk High
Rs569.80
Rs569.80
52-wk Low
Rs405.00
Rs405.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. V. R. Mohan Reddy
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Krishna Bodanapu
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Ajay Aggarwal
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Thomas Edwards
|2014
|President – North America
|
John Renard
|2013
|President – EMEA
- BRIEF-India's Cyient says Sept-qtr attrition at 16.8 pct
- BRIEF-India's Cyient Sept qtr profit up 14.6 pct
- BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co
- BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
- BRIEF-Cyient signs deal to sell 49 pct stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney