Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CYRE3.SA)
CYRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.22 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.52
Open
R$ 13.52
Day's High
R$ 13.69
Day's Low
R$ 13.20
Volume
1,785,000
Avg. Vol
2,018,536
52-wk High
R$ 14.94
52-wk Low
R$ 8.59
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Elie Horn
|72
|1994
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Efraim Horn
|2014
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Rafael Horn
|2014
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Rogerio Jonas Zylbersztajn
|57
|2006
|Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice-President
|
Claudio Carvalho de Lima
|2007
|Corporate Legal Department Officer, Member of the Executive Board