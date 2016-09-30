Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)
DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
317.95INR
10:32am BST
317.95INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.36%)
Rs1.15 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs316.80
Rs316.80
Open
Rs318.80
Rs318.80
Day's High
Rs320.90
Rs320.90
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Rs314.00
Volume
451,751
451,751
Avg. Vol
1,157,242
1,157,242
52-wk High
Rs328.30
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15
Rs259.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Burman
|65
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sunil Duggal
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Amit Burman
|47
|2007
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Lalit Malik
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Joint Chief Risk Officer
|
Ashok Jain
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Joint Chief Risk Officer, Vice President - Finance, Co. Secretary
