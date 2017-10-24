Edition:
United Kingdom

Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

DAIGn.DE on Xetra

68.55EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.21 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
€68.76
Open
€68.57
Day's High
€68.93
Day's Low
€68.55
Volume
231,656
Avg. Vol
3,550,439
52-wk High
€73.23
52-wk Low
€59.01

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manfred Bischoff

75 2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dieter Zetsche

63 2017 Chairman of the Management Board, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Interim Head of Daimler Trucks and Buses

Michael Brecht

52 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Bodo Uebber

57 2004 Head of Finance & Controlling, Daimler Financial Services, Member of the Management Board

Roger Nielsen

2017 President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America
» More People

Daimler AG News

» More DAIGn.DE News