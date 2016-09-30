Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)
DAMA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
85.35EUR
11:53am BST
85.35EUR
11:53am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.65 (-0.76%)
€-0.65 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
€86.00
€86.00
Open
€85.95
€85.95
Day's High
€85.95
€85.95
Day's Low
€84.51
€84.51
Volume
2,963
2,963
Avg. Vol
5,097
5,097
52-wk High
€95.75
€95.75
52-wk Low
€70.00
€70.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel Rollier
|72
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Philippe Demael
|45
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Victor Despature
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Pierre Ribeiro
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Jean Despature
|Member of the Management Board