Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV (DANHOS13.MX)

DANHOS13.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

31.11MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$31.07
Open
$30.60
Day's High
$32.29
Day's Low
$30.60
Volume
220,806
Avg. Vol
765,666
52-wk High
$35.99
52-wk Low
$28.86

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Daniel Kabbaz Chiver

71 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Salvador Daniel Kabbaz Zaga

45 Vice Chairman of the Board, General Director

Jose Daniel Kabbaz Chiver

60 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jorge Serrano Esponda

47 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Jorge Gamboa de Buen

64 Director of Business Development, Director
