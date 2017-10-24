Edition:
Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE)

DB1Gn.DE on Xetra

91.64EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.57 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€92.21
Open
€91.50
Day's High
€92.15
Day's Low
€91.25
Volume
64,842
Avg. Vol
418,826
52-wk High
€98.42
52-wk Low
€66.11

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carsten Kengeter

50 2015 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Joachim Faber

67 2012 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andreas Preuss

61 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, responsible for IT & Operations, Data & New Asset Classes

Richard Berliand

55 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Gregor Pottmeyer

54 2009 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Deutsche Boerse AG News

