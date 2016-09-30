Edition:
United Kingdom

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBANn.DE)

DBANn.DE on Xetra

43.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.13 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
€43.43
Open
€43.47
Day's High
€43.67
Day's Low
€43.00
Volume
20,366
Avg. Vol
26,549
52-wk High
€46.76
52-wk Low
€29.46

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Richards

65 2006 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Torsten Grede

52 2013 Spokesman of the Management Board

Gerhard Roggemann

69 2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Susanne Zeidler

55 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Thomas Franke

Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations
» More People

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG News

» More DBANn.DE News