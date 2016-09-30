DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)
DBCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
366.90INR
10:34am BST
366.90INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.14%)
Rs-0.50 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs367.40
Rs367.40
Open
Rs367.10
Rs367.10
Day's High
Rs370.10
Rs370.10
Day's Low
Rs365.20
Rs365.20
Volume
253,898
253,898
Avg. Vol
59,333
59,333
52-wk High
Rs401.95
Rs401.95
52-wk Low
Rs322.00
Rs322.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anita Gokhale
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudhir Agarwal
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pawan Agarwal
|2013
|Deputy Managing Director, Director
|
Girish Agarwal
|44
|1995
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Anupriya Acharya
|2016
|Additional Independent Director