Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
DBKGn.DE on Xetra
14.31EUR
24 Oct 2017
14.31EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.53%)
€0.08 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
€14.23
€14.23
Open
€14.20
€14.20
Day's High
€14.41
€14.41
Day's Low
€14.20
€14.20
Volume
2,226,202
2,226,202
Avg. Vol
12,857,474
12,857,474
52-wk High
€17.82
€17.82
52-wk Low
€10.71
€10.71
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Achleitner
|60
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
John Cryan
|56
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Marcus Schenck
|52
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Christian Sewing
|47
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Private, Wealth & Commercial Clients, Member of the Management Board
|
Stefan Rudschaefski
|52
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
