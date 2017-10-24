DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)
DBSM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
21.91SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$21.95
Open
$21.95
Day's High
$22.18
Day's Low
$21.85
Volume
6,384,600
Avg. Vol
4,033,792
52-wk High
$22.25
52-wk Low
$14.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lim Huat Seah
|70
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Piyush Gupta
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Sok Hui Lim
|55
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sebastian Paredes
|Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank (Hong Kong)
|
Paulus Sutisna
|2015
|President Director of P.T. Bank DBS Indonesia
